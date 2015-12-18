EU watchdog backs lower capital charges on some synthetic securitized debt

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s banking watchdog has backed an amendment to a draft law to encourage the use of a more complex version of securitization for funding companies and freeing up bank balance sheets to lend more.

Securitization fell out of favor when debt based on poor quality U.S. home loans became untradable during the financial crisis.

The draft EU law has proposed easing capital charges on banks that create and sell high quality “simple, standardized and transparent” or STS pooled debt.

A more complex variety, known as synthetic securitization, was left out of the draft EU law while the European Banking Authority (EBA) reviews the market sector but some elements may now be included.

With synthetic securitization, a bank uses credit derivatives or financial guarantees to transfer the credit risk from assets like loans that remain on the bank’s balance sheet, unlike with the “true sale” standard form of securitization.

Investors in synthetic securitization include insurers, pension funds, asset managers and hedge funds.

The watchdog looked at banks that originate and retain some synthetic securitizations linked to loans for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

In its “opinion” to the European Commission, the watchdog says a lighter capital treatment for synthetic securitization could also be introduced into the draft EU law but should be limited to senior positions and to SME exposures at this stage.

“While there is wider evidence of zero defaults in relation to highly rated synthetic tranches of SME exposures, data available for other asset classes is less conclusive,” EBA said.

EBA, citing data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said European synthetic securitization peaked during 2004-05 with volume above 180 billion euros.

Issuance almost halved in 2006 and continued falling to almost zero while the market for standard securitization is still only half of its pre-crisis level.

Richard Hopkin, managing director of securitization at European banking trade body AFME, said EBA’s recommendation was a positive step forward.

It is sometimes difficult to securitize SME loans without the use of synthetic securitization as well, Hopkin said.

“There is a role for balance sheet synthetic securitization in reviving the broader securitization market,” he added.