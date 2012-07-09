EU Commission proposes 6.3 percent deficit target for Spain in 2012

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose on Tuesday to review Spain’s budget targets over the next three years, handing Madrid a deficit goal of 6.3 percent of economic output for this year, 4.5 percent for 2013 and 2.8 percent for 2014, officials said.

The Commission will make the proposal to the EU’s finance ministers on Tuesday at a meeting in Brussels, who would then have to agree. At that point they would become binding, two officials told Reuters.