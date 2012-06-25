FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish bank bailout deal in weeks: EU's Rehn
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 25, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Spanish bank bailout deal in weeks: EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An agreement with Spain on the details of a euro zone loan to recapitalize Spanish banks is likely to be concluded in a matter of weeks, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday.

Spain made a formal request for emergency lending from the euro zone on Monday after euro zone finance ministers made available up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for that purpose to Madrid earlier this month.

“I am confident that we can conclude an agreement on the memorandum of understanding in a matter of weeks, so that we can proceed with the restructuring effort,” Rehn said in a statement.

Euro zone finance ministers said last Thursday in Luxembourg that an agreement with Spain should be ready and signed by their next meeting on July 9.

“The policy conditionality of the financial assistance, in the form of an EFSF/ESM (bailout funds) loan, will be focused on specific reforms targeting the financial sector, including restructuring plans which must fully comply with EU state-aid rules,” Rehn said. ($1 = 0.7977 euros)

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.