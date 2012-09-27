FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain takes big steps to reform its economy: EU's Rehn
#Business News
September 27, 2012 / 4:37 PM / 5 years ago

Spain takes big steps to reform its economy: EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain’s detailed timetable for economic reforms goes beyond what the European Commission has asked of Spain and is an ambitious step forward, the EU’s top economic official said on Thursday.

“The reforms are clearly targeted at some of the most pressing policy challenges,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement.

“I particularly welcome the ambitious plans to establish an independent fiscal Council, to further liberalize professional services, and to effectively reduce the fragmentation of the internal market in Spain,” Rehn said.

Spain announced its economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based primarily on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of any international bailout.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
