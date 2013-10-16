FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to probe Spanish airport deals for Ryanair, others
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 16, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

EU regulators to probe Spanish airport deals for Ryanair, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union state aid regulators are investigating whether marketing deals between the Spanish authorities and low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.I) breach EU rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The investigation by the Commission is the latest look into alleged aid granted by European governments seeking to attract airlines to regional airports.

The EU competition authority said it would examine the marketing agreements for Ryanair and other airlines serving Girona-Costa Brava airport to the north of Barcelona and the Reus airport to the south of the Spanish city following a complaint from a competitor last year.

“On the basis of the information at its disposal the Commission cannot exclude that the marketing agreements give the airlines and/or the airports involved an undue advantage vis-a-vis their competitors, and are thus incompatible with the internal market,” the Commission said.

The two airports, including the Barcelona airport, are operated by Aena Aeropuertos S.A. IPO-AENA.MC.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.