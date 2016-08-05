FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU says Spain's support for TV broadcasters unlawful
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 5, 2016 / 9:52 AM / a year ago

EU says Spain's support for TV broadcasters unlawful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday said a Spanish plan to support private television broadcasters is in breach of state aid rules.

No recovery will be required as no state aid has yet been disbursed, the Commission added.

"This measure provided a selective advantage to terrestrial broadcasters and platform operators over other available technologies," Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

The Spanish scheme was part of the country's switch from analogue to digital broadcasting. The private broadcasters subsequently financed the switch without state aid.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.