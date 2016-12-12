FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 8 months ago

EU clears energy schemes in France, Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday cleared four renewable energy support schemes in France, as well as Danish support for energy intensive users, saying they were in line with European Union rules on state aid.

The Commission said French schemes to aid geothermal energy, small biogas and hydraulic installations and wind energy projects which applied for support in 2016, would help France achieve its climate targets while keeping market distortions to a minimum.

Separately, the Commission, which acts as the competition supervisor for the EU, cleared a Danish scheme to compensate more energy intensive users for a levy which supports renewable energy projects.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

