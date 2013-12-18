German renewable subsidies comply with EU law: Econ ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s subsidies for green energy and exemptions for some industrial firms from a surcharge to pay for them adhere to European law, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said after the European Commission said it would open a full investigation.

“We are strongly of the view that the Renewable Energy Law and rules on exemptions for power-intensive industry do not represent (state) aid and comply to EU law,” she said, adding German industry had to remain competitive.

She said Germany’s new government had already said it would reform the law on renewable energy subsidies and it would look carefully at the Commission’s decision to open a probe.

“The EU’s decision will not contain an order for the whole law to be suspended,” the spokeswoman told reporters, adding that it would be up to companies to prepare for any possible repayments which would be considered on an individual basis.