FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German renewable subsidies comply with EU law: Econ ministry
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 18, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

German renewable subsidies comply with EU law: Econ ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s subsidies for green energy and exemptions for some industrial firms from a surcharge to pay for them adhere to European law, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said after the European Commission said it would open a full investigation.

“We are strongly of the view that the Renewable Energy Law and rules on exemptions for power-intensive industry do not represent (state) aid and comply to EU law,” she said, adding German industry had to remain competitive.

She said Germany’s new government had already said it would reform the law on renewable energy subsidies and it would look carefully at the Commission’s decision to open a probe.

“The EU’s decision will not contain an order for the whole law to be suspended,” the spokeswoman told reporters, adding that it would be up to companies to prepare for any possible repayments which would be considered on an individual basis.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.