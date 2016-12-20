EU sets import duties on steel bars from Belarus

Steel parts are seen at the Amkodor works in Minsk, Belarus June 7, 2016.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will set duties on imports of concrete reinforcement rods and bars from Belarus to counter what it considers are excessively cheap prices, the EU's official journal said on Tuesday.

The bloc will impose duties of 12.5 percent from Wednesday on rebar from the BMZ Byelorussian Steel Works and any other producers in the country.

The European Commission launched an investigation in March following a complaint by the European Steel Association.

To date, most of the focus on the steel trade investigations has been on China, where overcapacity has led to floods of export at low prices. The EU set import tariffs on rebar from China earlier this year.

It has now decided provisional duties are appropriate for Belarus to prevent damage to the industry. The investigation will continue for a further six months. Definitive duties, which would normally be in place for five years, would have to be set by June 20.

The EU's official journal said import volumes of the product from Belarus almost tripled from 2012 to 2015, reaching 5 percent of the EU market, as prices fell by some 25 percent. Imports in 2015 were worth around 180 million euros ($187 million).

EU production fell by 5 percent in the three-year period.

Producers in Europe include Celsa Huta Ostrowiec, Feralpi Sideruglica and Riva Acier.