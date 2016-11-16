FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU Commission approves aid for Greek renewable support scheme
November 16, 2016

EU Commission approves aid for Greek renewable support scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved a Greek scheme to support electricity from renewable sources and high efficiency cogeneration.

"The scheme will help Greece to reduce CO2 emissions, in line with EU energy and climate goals, without unduly distorting competition," the Commission said in a statement.

The scheme includes a feed-in tariff for small installations and a premium on top of the market price for electricity for 20-25 years for larger installations.

The Commission said aid to larger installations had to be granted through competitive tenders to ensure energy is produced at a minimum cost for taxpayers. Greece will also partially open up the support scheme to foreign producers.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

