Cameron's battle over Juncker has sapped UK's EU influence -coalition minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The way British Prime Minister David Cameron has fought Jean-Claude Juncker’s candidacy for the European Commission president has undermined Britain’s position in Europe, a minister in his own coalition government said on Wednesday.

An opinion poll, however, suggested that the British public is generally supportive of Cameron’s stance.

Cameron has demanded that European leaders vote on whether Juncker should become the next president of the EU executive and waged an aggressive public campaign to stop him getting the job, a strategy that has left him isolated and frustrated in Brussels.

His demand for a vote on Juncker, based on his belief that the former prime minister of Luxembourg is too federalist and reform-resistant, sets the stage for an ill-tempered showdown when EU leaders meet in Belgium to discuss the matter on Thursday and Friday.

Business Secretary Vince Cable, a member of the Liberal Democrat party, Cameron’s junior coalition partner, told BBC radio this had not worked well for Britain.

“It hasn’t been good for David Cameron but I think he’s right in principle that the European Commission president shouldn’t be foisted on heads of government, simply referring to the European Parliament.”

Juncker is the candidate of the parliament’s center-right group, the largest.

“I think he (Cameron) was right to take the position he did. But the way it’s been done unfortunately has not helped Britain punch its weight in Europe,” Cable said.

The Liberal Democrats have cast themselves as Britain’s most pro-European political party in contrast to Cameron’s Conservatives who have promised to try to reshape Britain’s EU ties before giving Britons an in/out EU membership referendum.

Danny Alexander, a senior Liberal Democrat minister at the finance ministry, will later on Wednesday give a speech in which he will say officials have calculated that 3.3 million British jobs depend on the country’s membership of the 28-nation bloc.

Speaking in Washington, he will predict that Britons would vote to stay in the EU if given the chance even though some recent opinion polls have shown support for leaving hardening.

“When the focus is on jobs, and growth, and wider risks we take with our prosperity through isolation then the argument can and will be won,” he will say.

“Indeed, the latest Treasury analysis shows that 3.3 million British jobs are connected to Britain’s place in Europe. That is the measure of the risk that isolationists would have us take.”

Some EU insiders think Cameron’s handling of the Juncker appointment has embarrassed allies and emboldened adversaries, while weakening his credibility on Europe at home and abroad.

An opinion poll published in Wednesday’s Financial Times newspaper suggested, however, that some British voters think he has played it well.

The Populus/FT survey found that 49 percent thought he was “strong” by taking a stand, while only 22 percent thought he would be perceived as weak if, as expected, he failed to win the vote, a finding his political opponents will find uncomfortable.

Just under half in the poll, conducted from June 20-22 among 2,065 voters, said the battle for the top EU job mattered a great deal. If a referendum was held today 37 percent say they would vote to leave the EU and 36 percent to stay in.