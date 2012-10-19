FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron: Would veto EU budget if not "acceptable"
October 19, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron: Would veto EU budget if not "acceptable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain is prepared to block any European Union budget deal that it deems unacceptable and against its national interests, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday ahead of budget negotiations next month.

“I think it would be good to have a deal, it’s good to settle these issues, but it just would not be acceptable to see some huge increase in EU spending at a time when other budgets are being cut,” he told a news conference in Brussels.

“So the British public expects a tough approach, a rigorous approach and that’s exactly what they’ll get, and if we can’t get a deal .... if there isn’t a deal that’s good for Britain, if there isn’t a deal that’s available, then there won’t be a deal.”

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Mohammed Abbas

