FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Juncker nomination makes it harder to keep UK inside EU: PM Cameron
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Juncker nomination makes it harder to keep UK inside EU: PM Cameron

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday the nomination of Jean-Claude Juncker for European Commission president was “a serious mistake” that would make it harder to keep Britain inside the European Union.

After losing an unprecedented vote on the nomination at an EU summit, Cameron warned it would be harder to reform an EU that was crying out for change ahead of a possible in/out vote on Britain’s EU membership by the end of 2017.

“I believe Britain’s national interest lies in reforming the EU, holding a referendum about that reform in the EU, and recommending that we stay in a reformed European Union. Has that got harder to achieve? Yes,” Cameron told a news conference.

Cameron has argued that Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg, is an arch federalist and ill-suited to drive reform.

Cameron said all 27 other EU leaders had agreed they needed to address British concerns about the EU and review the way future commission presidents were chosen. He said Britain would continue to work to reform the EU.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Adrian Croft; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.