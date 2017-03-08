FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German govt sees 'overwhelming majority' behind Tusk for second term-official
March 8, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

German govt sees 'overwhelming majority' behind Tusk for second term-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk looks at Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan after a meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 27, 2017.Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is an overwhelming majority of leaders on the European Council who back the re-election of Council President Donald Tusk, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Tusk's first term expires in May and he enjoys the comfortable backing of most EU states to be reappointed for another 2-1/2 years as president of the European Council, responsible for chairing summits of EU leaders.

But Poland's eurosceptic government has made a push to remove fellow-countryman Tusk.

The German government official also said a summit of EU leaders on Thursday should send a clear signal that the bloc is in favor of further free trade agreements.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum

