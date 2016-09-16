FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2016 / 5:57 PM / a year ago

Hungarian PM says EU migrant policy self-destructive, Germany should cap numbers

Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban arrives for the European Union summit- the first one since Britain voted to quit- in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday the European Union's Bratislava summit had failed to change the bloc's immigration policy, which he called "self-destructive and naive."

He said that without Germany imposing a firm ceiling on the number of immigrants it is willing to take in, a "suction effect" would continue to draw masses to Europe. "Something must happen in that respect," he said.

Orban added that leaders of European nations along the Balkans migration route, including Austria and Germany, would meet in Vienna on Sept 24. to try to find a way forward.

Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

