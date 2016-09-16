FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy PM slams EU summit's conclusions on growth and immigration
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Italy PM slams EU summit's conclusions on growth and immigration

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi addresses a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016.Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he was not happy with the conclusions of a European Union summit and for this reason did not join his French and German counterparts at a joint news conference.

"I'm not satisfied with the (summit's) conclusions on growth or on immigration," Renzi told reporters after the summit, which was aimed at rebuilding public trust and finding a way forward after Britain's decision to leave the EU.

When asked why he had not been part of a joint news conference held by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, he replied: "I can't do a news conference with Merkel and Hollande without sharing their positions."

It was unclear whether Renzi has been invited to take part in the news conference.

The Italian leader took aim at the EU's fiscal rules and said the summit had made no significant progress in solving the EU's migrant crisis.

"To define as a step forward today's document on migrants would require a form of fantasy, a verbal high-wire act," he said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.