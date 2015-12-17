FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker says will reach 'fair deal' to avoid Brexit
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker says will reach 'fair deal' to avoid Brexit

European Parliament President Martin Schulz (L) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (R) hold a joint news conference ahead a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is seeking a fair deal that will provide a way out of a complicated questions over the future of Britain’s membership in the bloc, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

“We want a fair deal with Britain and this fair deal has to be a fair deal with other countries,” Juncker told a briefing in Brussels.

“We’ll enter the concrete and vital phase of negotiations with our British colleagues. The Commission is ready to look for other options than the single one proposed by the British prime minister and I‘m quite convinced that we will find a solution to that highly complicated question.”

(This version of the story corrects “communicated” to “complicated” in final quote)

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.