Europe situation critical, can't be fixed at one summit: Merkel

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The European Union is in a critical situation and its problems cannot be resolved at one meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arriving at an EU summit in Bratislava aimed at finding a way forward after Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"The point is not to simply expect a solution to Europe's problems from one summit - we are in a critical situation - but rather it is about showing through actions that we can be better," Merkel told reporters.