a year ago
Europe situation critical, can't be fixed at one summit: Merkel
#World News
September 16, 2016 / 8:03 AM / a year ago

Europe situation critical, can't be fixed at one summit: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The European Union is in a critical situation and its problems cannot be resolved at one meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arriving at an EU summit in Bratislava aimed at finding a way forward after Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"The point is not to simply expect a solution to Europe's problems from one summit - we are in a critical situation - but rather it is about showing through actions that we can be better," Merkel told reporters.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
