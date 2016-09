German Chancellor and chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel addresses supporters during an election campaign rally for local city elections in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2016. The words read ''Strong Berlin''. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BRATISLAVA The European Union is in a critical situation and its problems cannot be resolved at one meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arriving at an EU summit in Bratislava aimed at finding a way forward after Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"The point is not to simply expect a solution to Europe's problems from one summit - we are in a critical situation - but rather it is about showing through actions that we can be better," Merkel told reporters.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley)