a year ago
September 16, 2016 / 5:28 PM / a year ago

Merkel says EU-27 to present new agenda in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that European leaders meeting in Bratislava without Britain had agreed to present new plans for reinvigorating the EU by March of next year.

"We have agreed that Europe, in the critical situation in which it is after the referendum in Britain, but also because of other difficulties that we have, that we must jointly agree on an agenda, that we must have a working plan to be able to handle the respective issues until the 60th anniversary of the treaties of Rome," Merkel said after a special summit of EU leaders, meeting without their British counterpart.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Michael Nienaber

