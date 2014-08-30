Left-leaning leaders back Italy's Mogherini for EU job: Hollande

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s left-leaning national leaders will back Italy’s Federica Mogherini for the sensitive post of the European Union’s top foreign policy representative at a summit on Saturday, French President Francois Hollande said.

Hollande, speaking after pre-summit talks in Paris, said he had “high hopes” that Mogherini - whom some eastern EU states have criticized as being too soft on Russia - would be confirmed at the subsequent meeting in Brussels.