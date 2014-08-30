FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Left-leaning leaders back Italy's Mogherini for EU job: Hollande
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Left-leaning leaders back Italy's Mogherini for EU job: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s left-leaning national leaders will back Italy’s Federica Mogherini for the sensitive post of the European Union’s top foreign policy representative at a summit on Saturday, French President Francois Hollande said.

Hollande, speaking after pre-summit talks in Paris, said he had “high hopes” that Mogherini - whom some eastern EU states have criticized as being too soft on Russia - would be confirmed at the subsequent meeting in Brussels.

Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Natalie Huet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.