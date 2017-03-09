BRUSSELS The re-election of Donald Tusk as the chairman of European Union summits against the will of his home country Poland would undercut unity in the bloc, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told reporters on entering the EU summit.

"Nothing should be decided without our consent. Today in this building it would be good to recall this main principle of community building. I will do that," Szydlo said.

Tusk who is running for a second 2.5-year term as European Council president has the support of all EU countries except Poland, now ruled by his fierce political opponents.

Under EU rules, Tusk can be re-elected by majority of leaders, although unanimity has always been preferred. Warsaw made clear it would do everything to block Tusk.

"There is no agreement for a member state that has a different opinion not to be heard. It is about principles. Those who disregard this principle, do not build unity but disunity," Szydlo said.

"I will never agree to the primacy of force over principles. For Poland it is obvious that principles are not to be traded and there is no agreement that the European Council president is appointed without the consent of the country he comes from," she said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)