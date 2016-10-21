FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Merkel threatens sanctions on Russia over Aleppo bombing
#World News
October 21, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 10 months ago

Merkel threatens sanctions on Russia over Aleppo bombing

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday demanded an end to attacks by Syrian government forces and Russia on the northern city of Aleppo, adding that the European Union would take measures against both if the "barbaric" campaign continued.

"We demand an end to the attacks. We have not only said that we could not only impose sanctions against Syria but also sanctions against all who are allied with Syria. This applies to Russia," Merkel said in Brussels.

EU leaders condemned Russia for its bombing of civilians in the besieged city of Aleppo but faced resistance from Italy to impose new sanctions against Moscow over the atrocities.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
