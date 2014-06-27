FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron outvoted 26-2 in unprecedented EU vote on Juncker: UK
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 27, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Cameron outvoted 26-2 in unprecedented EU vote on Juncker: UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - In an unprecedented vote forced on EU leaders by British Prime Minister David Cameron, the European Council voted 26-2 on Friday to nominate Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the executive European Commission, a British official said.

Only Cameron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against. It marked a break with a tradition of filling key roles by consensus and underlined Cameron’s strong objections to Juncker and the way in which his candidacy was proposed by the European Parliament.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Paul Taylor; Writing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.