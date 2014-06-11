FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Ukraine, EU to keep talking ahead of gas cut-off deadline
June 11, 2014 / 1:34 PM / 3 years ago

Russia, Ukraine, EU to keep talking ahead of gas cut-off deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission, Russia and Ukraine again failed to solve a gas price row at talks on Wednesday, but said they would remain in touch ahead of a new deadline on Monday when Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is threatening to cut off Ukraine’s supplies.

European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who brokered the talks, said the Commission had drawn up a document laying out progress so far and a framework that could provide price certainty for a full year.

Although the more than four hours of talks in Brussels on Wednesday failed to get a deal, he said that over the next 48 hours the three sides would try to make progress through telephone contacts.

That would give time for Ukraine to start paying outstanding debts to Moscow ahead of Monday’s new payment deadline.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Justyna Pawlak

