Factbox: The EU's struggle to reach its 2020 green goals

(Reuters) - In March 2007, the EU’s leaders endorsed a set of 2020 green energy targets, with the aim of transforming the 27-member bloc into a low-carbon economy with secure, affordable fuel supplies.

The three main targets are to reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions to at least 20 percent below 1990 levels, to draw 20 percent of energy consumption from renewable sources and to cut primary energy use by 20 percent compared with projected levels.

PROGRESS

Progress has been mixed. Officially, the EU is on track to meet the two binding targets of a 20 percent cut in greenhouse gases and of drawing 20 percent of the energy supply from renewable sources.

The fuel efficiency target was not binding and the EU was only expected to achieve about half of its goal.

An Energy Efficiency Directive agreed in June should take member states to around 15 percent through tighter goals to enforce measures, such as building renovation.

Greater transport efficiency achieved through stricter vehicle emissions standards could generate a further 2 percentage points of energy savings.

ETS COLLAPSE

Environmentalists say the recession and resulting drop in industrial production and in energy use, rather than positive progress, have been a prime reason for the fall in emissions.

The recession has also exerted heavy pressure on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which is meant to be the prime tool for enforcing the EU’s environmental policy.

Surplus allowances because of reduced demand for carbon permits have driven the ETS down to record lows, meaning there is little incentive to invest in low carbon energy. At the same time, natural gas, the least polluting of the fossil fuels, has become less economic than carbon-intensive coal.

ETS FIX

Launched in 2005, the ETS works on a cap and trade principle, meaning it sets a limit on emissions for factories, power plants and other major polluters, such as aviation.

Within the cap, which over time becomes progressively more restrictive, polluters can buy or sell permits to emit carbon dioxide, depending on whether they are above or below their individual targets.

If polluters do not surrender enough allowances to cover their emissions at the end of each year, they are subject to heavy fines.

From the start of next year, more sectors join the scheme and fewer allowances are handed out for free.

Concern about the impact of carrying over a huge surplus of allowances into the next phase of the ETS prompted the Commission to propose adjusting the auctioning time-table to delay availability of new permits.

The European Parliament, EU environment ministers and some sectors of industry have voiced support for the plan.

However, representatives of heavy industry are opposed, arguing it is unwise to do anything to drive up the cost of power in harsh economic times. Within member states, Poland and its huge coal sector have been at the forefront of opposition.

BIOMASS, BIOFUELS

To enforce the overall 20 percent targets, the EU has agreed goals of drawing 10 percent of transport fuels from renewables, meaning biofuels.

Overall, more than half of the renewable energy target is expected to be met through a combination of biofuel and biomass, with biomass taking the greater role.

The problem is that the some forms of biomass and biofuel are more environmentally friendly than others.

For ETS purposes, biomass is counted as carbon-neutral.

Under land-use accounting, the carbon lost from a forest is counted as a land-use emission when the trees are felled.

Biofuels, as distinct from biomass, can count as carbon neutral if they meet sustainability criteria. Biofuels have generated a separate debate because they can result in indirect land use change (ILUC) and drive up food prices.

MOVING FORWARD

In addition to the existing 2020 goals, the EU leaders made a conditional commitment to raise greenhouse gas cuts to 30 percent from 2020 if other countries agreed to make comparable efforts. That has yet to happen.

Talks in Durban last year kept the Kyoto progress on curbing carbon emissions alive, but only in outline.

Within the European Union, road maps and other non-binding communications have laid out the options for reaching reductions of between 80 percent and 95 percent by the middle of the century. That would require an almost totally decarbonizes power sector.

Poland has repeatedly blocked attempts to raise ambition beyond the existing 20 percent goal.

A 30 percent reduction target, just like the Commission plan to withhold carbon allowances, would limit the number of carbon permits in circulation and boost the ETS.