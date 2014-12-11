EU's Vestager aims to finish tax avoidance probes in second-quarter next year

Electronic cables are silhouetted next to the logo of Apple in this September 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators hope to wrap up ongoing probes into the legality of tax deals between Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Ireland with Apple, Starbucks, Amazon and Fiat by the second quarter of 2015, the EU antitrust’s chief said on Thursday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she wanted to finish the four cases before opening new investigations.

“We hope to finalize the four open cases by the second quarter next year,” Vestager told a press conference.