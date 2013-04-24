Divisions hamper bid for trading tax in Europe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Divisions have emerged within a group of European countries planning to set a tax on financial transactions, an EU document showed, and doubts over central aspects of the levy are threatening to delay or water down the scheme.

The idea has already opened a rift in Europe after Britain last week mounted a legal challenge to the plan, which would hit trades involving banks in London even though Britain has no intention of signing up to the scheme.

Now doubts are also emerging within the group of 11 countries that want to pioneer the tax, designed to collect money from an industry blamed for causing the global financial crisis, according to a document prepared by EU officials and seen by Reuters.

In the document, officials flag concerns about who will be liable for the tax and which country’s authorities will have to bear the cost of collecting the levy.

They raise fears recently voiced by Italian officials about the impact on the cost of government debt when the charge is levied on bond deals. They express worries about hurting pension funds and companies, paving the way for possible exemptions.

The document also places a question mark over plans to make one party to a transaction liable if their trading partner neglects to pay the tax.

Their concerns reflect those of industry. Speaking at a Reuters summit earlier this week, Vincent Craignou, HSBC’s global head of FX and precious metals derivatives, warned of the impact of such a levy on liquidity.

The divisions among the countries that have signed up to pursue the tax has prompted some EU officials to question whether the starting date of January next year, as suggested by the European Commission, is achievable.

“It’s either going to take much longer or be amended,” said one official, who has followed talks within the group that comprises Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Slovakia, Greece, Portugal and Slovenia.

“I can’t see it getting through in this way.”

One financial lobbyist following the negotiations said he expected changes to the tax, which has been championed by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

The negotiations are based on a blueprint prepared by the European Commission to tax stock and bond trades at the rate of 0.1 percent and derivatives trades at 0.01 percent.

“Some pretty basic technical design work has to be done with the Financial Transactions Tax (FTT), starting with the very simple question as to how to collect it - in particular, outside your territory,” said Nicolas Veron of think tank Bruegel.

“If this tax ever sees the light of day, it will be a very different one to the one presented now.”

The levy, based on an idea proposed of U.S. economist James Tobin more than 40 years ago, is symbolically important for Germany and others in showing that politicians are getting to grips with the banks blamed for causing the crisis.

While a welcome windfall for countries where shrinking economies are sapping other tax income, critics have long argued that the tax will do little but drive trading elsewhere.

“This tax is easy to explain to the public but it’s stupid,” said Karel Lannoo of the Centre for European Policy Studies, another think tank. “If you want to tax banks, there are much better means to do it than do it this way.”

Germany’s Bundesbank chief, Jens Weidmann, joined the list of critics of the plan on Wednesday, saying the tax would have a considerable effect on the important market for repurchase agreements.