FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says EU ministers to press ahead with transactions tax talks
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 26, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

France says EU ministers to press ahead with transactions tax talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria will spearhead fresh efforts by eleven European finance ministers to reach a deal on an elusive financial transactions tax, France’s finance minister said on Monday.

The tax, first proposed in the 1970s to penalize currency speculators, was seized on by France and Germany in 2012 as a political symbol to correct the excesses that were blamed for the worst financial crisis in a generation.

But talks became mired in disputes over how to levy the tax and whether to include derivatives. Various countries tried to win exemptions for securities that would hit their own financial institutions particularly hard, raising doubts on whether the tax would ever exist.

France and Austria sent a letter last week to the nine other European countries, proposing to make a fresh start with the talks and seek to apply it to a wide range of transactions but at low rates from next year.

“We maintain our objective to reach a milestone - we’ll see which one - by January 2016,” French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said after the ministers discussed plans for the tax in Brussels.

He said that after acknowledging they hadn’t made much progress so far the ministers decided one minister would have to drive the discussions and appointed Austria’s Hans-Joerg Schelling to do so.

Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain had missed in December a year-end deadline for an outline of the tax.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.