Amazon, Apple 'very different' from Fiat, Starbucks tax cases: EU
October 21, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Amazon, Apple 'very different' from Fiat, Starbucks tax cases: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Inquiries into tax deals involving Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) are very different from those into illegal tax deals struck by Fiat (FCHA.MI) and Starbucks (SBUX.O) and a decision will be taken in due course, the EU’s competition chief said.

The Commission ordered the Netherlands to recover 20-30 million euros in back taxes from Starbucks on Wednesday and told Luxembourg to claim the same amount from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, saying their favorable tax arrangements breached the bloc’s rules.

Asked about the Amazon and Apple tax deal cases, Margrethe Vestager told a news conference: “These are very different cases and will be assessed on their own merit. The outcome today does not prejudge the next decisions we will eventually take.”

“We will take a decision when the cases are ready for decision making,” she added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
