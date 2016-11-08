FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EU agrees zero tax rate is not enough to define tax haven: Padoan
November 8, 2016 / 2:09 PM / 10 months ago

EU agrees zero tax rate is not enough to define tax haven: Padoan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks at a news conference during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016.Yuri Gripas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers agreed that countries applying a zero tax rate cannot automatically be considered tax havens, Italy's finance minister said on Tuesday, a move that may reduce the scope of a EU blacklist of offending jurisdictions.

"We have find an agreement on the fact that if a jurisdiction applies zero tax rates, this can be considered as an indicator of possible unfair practices, but it would not be enough to define a jurisdiction as non-cooperative," Pier Carlo Padoan told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels which discussed criteria to set up a common blacklist of tax havens.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
