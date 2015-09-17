FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Vestager says still too early to open new tax investigations
September 17, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Vestager says still too early to open new tax investigations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference on cartels in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators do not plan to open new cases against companies that have struck tax deals with countries, but will not hesitate to do so if they find evidence of illegal state aid, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday.

“If there is something, we will pursue it but we are not there yet,” Vestager told reporters, clarifying earlier remarks made at a European Parliament hearing.

She had told lawmakers that there was evidence that some tax rulings granted by some EU governments seriously distorted competition.

Vestager, who is now investigating tax deals given to Amazon and Fiat by Luxembourg, Apple’s Irish ruling and Starbucks’s arrangement in the Netherlands, said the cases were progressing but did not give a deadline when she would decide on them.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
