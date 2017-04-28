FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel hopes for revival of frozen free trade talks with U.S.: interview
#Business News
April 28, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 4 months ago

Merkel hopes for revival of frozen free trade talks with U.S.: interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a lower house of parliament Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was hopeful frozen negotiations on a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States would be revived one day, in an interview to be published on Saturday.

Talks with the United States on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) have been frozen since the victory of President Donald Trump.

"The U.S. president is pushing for fair conditions for his country and we are looking after the German and European interests," Merkel told the RND newspaper group.

"I don't rule out that the negotiations over a trade deal with the U.S. will be revived one day."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrew Heavens

