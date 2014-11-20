EU steps up truck cartel investigation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission stepped up a wide-ranging cartel investigation of truck manufacturers on Thursday, saying it had formally notified unnamed makers of heavy and medium-duty vehicles they were under suspicion.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager declined to name any of what she said was a large number of companies being looked into. MAN of Germany and Scania of Sweden have previously said they were raided by EU inspectors in 2011. Sweden’s Volvo said on Thursday it was cooperating with the probe and had already told shareholders its profits could be hurt by it.

Vestager, who took office this month, told a news conference in Brussels that she believed it would be hard for firms to reach settlements to avoid fines in what was a serious case.

“The Commission has concerns that certain heavy and medium duty truck producers may have agreed or coordinated their pricing behavior in the European Economic Area,” the EU executive body said in a statement.

If the Commission concludes that there is sufficient evidence of an infringement, the companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their global annual turnover.

Vestager said: “My evaluation of the case is that settlements will be extremely difficult.”

Asked why the Commission was pursuing the case now, Vestager noted that the investigation had been going on for some years and that the cartel had been going for a long time: “Keeping the cost of road transportation high has a damaging effect on the rest of the economy,” she said.