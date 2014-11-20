EU competition chief says settling truck case 'extremely difficult'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that it would be very hard to find any settlement to a suspected pricing cartel involving a large number of truck companies.

“My evaluation of the case is that settlements will be extremely difficult,” Vestager said, adding that if the case were proved, it would amount to a very serious infringement of EU rules on fair competition.

The European Commission announced earlier that it was investigating heavy and medium duty truck producers on suspicion of colluding on pricing.