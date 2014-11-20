FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU competition chief says settling truck case 'extremely difficult'
November 20, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

EU competition chief says settling truck case 'extremely difficult'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that it would be very hard to find any settlement to a suspected pricing cartel involving a large number of truck companies.

“My evaluation of the case is that settlements will be extremely difficult,” Vestager said, adding that if the case were proved, it would amount to a very serious infringement of EU rules on fair competition.

The European Commission announced earlier that it was investigating heavy and medium duty truck producers on suspicion of colluding on pricing.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

