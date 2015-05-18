FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sabadell gains EU approval to acquire British lender TSB
#Deals
May 18, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Sabadell gains EU approval to acquire British lender TSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in central London March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) secured European Union regulatory clearance on Monday for its 1.7-billion-pound ($2.66 billion) acquisition of British peer TSB TSB.L to reinforce its presence in the British market.

The European Commission said the combined company’s moderate market share and limited overlap did not pose any competition issues.

The EU competition watchdog last year ordered Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) to sell TSB in return for allowing its 20-billion-pound bailout during the financial crisis.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
