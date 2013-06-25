FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Davutoglu sees no obstacle to opening EU chapter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2013 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Davutoglu sees no obstacle to opening EU chapter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey sees no obstacle to the European Union opening a new chapter in its slow-moving membership talks and expects a “positive outcome” on the issue, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told reporters on Tuesday.

EU diplomats said the EU agreed on Tuesday to revive the talks with Turkey but postponed the actual date of a new round of negotiations by at least four months amid Germany’s concerns over Ankara’s handling of weeks of protests.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.