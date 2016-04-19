FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Davutoglu says EU rights will form basis of new Turkish constitution
April 19, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Davutoglu says EU rights will form basis of new Turkish constitution

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - European human rights agreements will form the basis of Turkey’s new constitution, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

Davutoglu made the comment in response to a question at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe’s leading human rights organization. Last week the European Parliament approved its annual “progress report” on Turkey, a candidate for EU membership, that criticized Ankara’s record on rights and press freedom.

Davutoglu’s ruling AK Party is pushing for a new constitution to replace the existing charter, which dates back to the period after a 1980 military coup. Critics fear a new constitution could concentrate too much power in the hands of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Ercan Gurses in Ankara; Writing by David Dolan

