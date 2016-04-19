Turkey's Davutoglu says EU rights will form basis of new Turkish constitution

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - European human rights agreements will form the basis of Turkey’s new constitution, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

Davutoglu made the comment in response to a question at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe’s leading human rights organization. Last week the European Parliament approved its annual “progress report” on Turkey, a candidate for EU membership, that criticized Ankara’s record on rights and press freedom.

Davutoglu’s ruling AK Party is pushing for a new constitution to replace the existing charter, which dates back to the period after a 1980 military coup. Critics fear a new constitution could concentrate too much power in the hands of President Tayyip Erdogan.