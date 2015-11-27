Turkey has 'big interest' in revitalizing EU ties: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey has signaled that it has a major interest in improving ties with the European Union, a senior German official said on Friday, days before a summit between the EU and Turkey.

“We have the impression from talks with Turkey that there is big interest in Turkey to revitalize its relationship with the EU,” the official said at an official briefing ahead of the Sunday summit.

“Turkey knows it is not in an easy region,” the official added, requesting anonymity.