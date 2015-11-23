FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU-Turkey summit on migration called for Sunday, Nov. 29: EU council head
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

EU-Turkey summit on migration called for Sunday, Nov. 29: EU council head

Refugees and migrants board the Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703, off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Leaders of the European Union and Turkey will meet in Brussels next Sunday for talks on how to handle the migration crisis and improve relations between the EU and Ankara, the summit’s chairman Donald Tusk said on Twitter on Monday.

“I call an EU-Turkey summit on Sunday 29 November at 16:00. Purpose: Re-energize our relations & stem migration flow,” he said. “My decision follows a positive recommendation by the (European) Commission & phone call this evening with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu,” Tusk said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.