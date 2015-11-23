EU-Turkey summit on migration called for Sunday, Nov. 29: EU council head

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Leaders of the European Union and Turkey will meet in Brussels next Sunday for talks on how to handle the migration crisis and improve relations between the EU and Ankara, the summit’s chairman Donald Tusk said on Twitter on Monday.

“I call an EU-Turkey summit on Sunday 29 November at 16:00. Purpose: Re-energize our relations & stem migration flow,” he said. “My decision follows a positive recommendation by the (European) Commission & phone call this evening with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu,” Tusk said.