European Council President Donald Tusk, accompanied by his security detail, arrives at a European People's Party (EPP) meeting ahead of a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS European leaders are likely to vote on extending the mandate of European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the bloc.

"I think so, yes," Muscat said when asked whether a vote would be held on Thursday to confirm Tusk, the former Polish prime minister whose candidacy is opposed by the present Polish government.

"One country or a number of countries might be against the decision but one country cannot block the decision, there are very clear rules which we will follow," Muscat added.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)