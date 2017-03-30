FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
EU's Tusk to attend hearing in Poland as witness in counter-intelligence case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 30, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 5 months ago

EU's Tusk to attend hearing in Poland as witness in counter-intelligence case

European Council President Donald Tusk delivers his speech during the EU leaders meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of the European Union's leaders, Donald Tusk, will go to Poland on April 19 to testify before a prosecutor as a witness in an investigation Poland has launched against two former military counter-intelligence chiefs.

"I can confirm that President Tusk, despite his legal immunity, will participate in the hearing on 19 April," Tusk's spokesman said.

Tusk is summoned as a witness and is not a defendant in the case.

The investigation is to establish if the two officials had all the necessary approvals, including from Tusk, who was then Poland's prime minister, to establish cooperation with Russian intelligence on withdrawing NATO forces from Afghanistan.

Poland has contributed troops to the mission, which has used Russia's transit hub of Ulyanovsk to bring people and equipment in and out of Afghanistan.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.