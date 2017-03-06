EU centre-right party strips Tusk challenger of vice presidency

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The bloc of European centre-right parties stripped Jacek Saryusz-Wolski of his vice presidency of the group on Monday after the Polish politician accepted Warsaw's nomination to run against fellow-Pole Donald Tusk as chair of EU summit meetings.

The Polish government, run by Tusk's nationalist opponents, the Law and Justice Party (PiS), don't want Tusk to be given a second 30-month term as president of the European Council. EU leaders are expected nevertheless to give him the mandate.

"I deeply regret Saryusz-Wolski’s disloyalty and disrespect towards the unity and values of his own member parties, Civil Platform (PO) and the EPP," European People's Party (EPP) president Joseph Daul said in a statement.

He added that the EPP fully supported Tusk's bid for a second term.