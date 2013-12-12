FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine will 'soon sign' EU deal, says deputy PM
#World News
December 12, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine will 'soon sign' EU deal, says deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Serhiy Arbuzov waits for a meeting with European Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fule (unseen) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov said on Thursday Kiev would “soon sign” a trade and association agreement with the European Union, but declined to provide any date or deadline.

Speaking after talks with Stefan Fuele, the European commissioner for enlargement, Arbuzov said they had discussed a “road map” for implementing the deal, which Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich backed away from last month, prompting protests and demonstrations in Kiev.

“Ukraine will soon sign this association agreement with the European Union, taking into account the national strategic interests,” Arbuzov said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Luke Baker

