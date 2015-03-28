FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker postpones Kiev visit due to kidney stones
March 28, 2015 / 7:29 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker postpones Kiev visit due to kidney stones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference following a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has postponed plans to visit Kiev on Monday because he needs to receive treatment for kidney stones.

Juncker was due to have traveled to Ukraine with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on what would have been his first trip to a country outside the 28-member European Union since becoming president in November.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas tweeted on Saturday that Juncker was forced to postpone the visit as he needed minor outpatient treatment for kidney stones. He added that an EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev had been set for April 27.

Juncker and Mogherini were due to have met Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and others including Prime Minister Arsenij Yatsenyuk and was to have come just a few days after the European Parliament approved a Commission proposal to provide an extra 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Greg Mahlich

