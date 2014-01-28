FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU closely monitors violent protest in Ukraine
January 28, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

EU closely monitors violent protest in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is closely monitoring the political situation in Ukraine and calls for those responsible for an escalation of violence to be held accountable, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Tuesday.

“The European Union is closely following the events in Ukraine and strongly condemns violence. We call for restraint and those responsible to be held to account,” Van Rompuy said after a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on Tuesday while deputies loyal to President Viktor Yanukovich, acting to calm violent street protests, back-tracked and overturned anti-protest laws they rammed through parliament 12 days ago.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis

