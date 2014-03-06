FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian PM urges Russia to engage in mediation
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian PM urges Russia to engage in mediation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk arrives at a European leaders emergency summit on the situation in Ukraine, in Brussels March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk urged Russia on Thursday to withdraw its forces from Crimea and engage in international mediation to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

“We urge the Russian president and the Russian government immediately to pull back its forces and to stick to international agreements,” Yatseniuk told reporters after meeting the president of the European Parliament.

He said Russia should not ignore efforts being made by the United States, Britain, Germany and France to find a way of “de-escalating” the crisis and resolve it via a ‘contact group’.

“We ask Russia to respond, whether they are ready to preserve peace and stability in Europe, or they are ready to instigate other provocations and tensions in our bilateral and multilateral relations,” he said.

Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.