FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Stubb sees no hard Russia sanctions from EU this week
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

Finland's Stubb sees no hard Russia sanctions from EU this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s EU and Trade Minister Alexander Stubb on Thursday said he did not believe EU leaders would decide on stricter financial sanctions against Russia at their two-day summit this week.

European Union leaders hold critical talks about their next step in how to respond to Russia’s seizure of Crimea in Ukraine.

“I don’t believe that any so called traditional financial sanctions would be used at this stage. I think those will not be decided today or tomorrow,” Stubb said in an interview with broadcaster MTV.

He added said it seemed likely the meeting will discuss adding more Russians to the travel-ban list, as well as banning gun exports.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.