France to defend interests in EU-US trade talks
February 13, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

France to defend interests in EU-US trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s trade minister said on Wednesday she would support a free trade pact between the European Union and the United States that was good for the French economy and notably for its farm sector.

“I will stand up for an accord that respects our values, Europe’s cultural vision, our agricultural model and which will facilitate progress in ecological and energy matters. I will ensure that French interests are heard,” Trade Minister Nicole Bricq said in a statement responding to U.S. President Barack Obama’s call for a transatlantic free trade pact.

Reporting by Mark John

