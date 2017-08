The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) Chief Executive Officer welcomed a ruling on Thursday that found the European Union had not complied with remedies set by the World Trade Organization for subsidies to rival planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA).

The ruling "finally holds the EU and Airbus to account for their flouting of global trade rules," Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.